Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS) Shares Sold by Morgan Stanley

Morgan Stanley decreased its position in Cadence Design Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDNS – Free Report) by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,985,609 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 40,708 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 1.10% of Cadence Design Systems worth $699,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $770,945,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 620.0% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,954,303 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $474,579,000 after acquiring an additional 2,543,966 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cadence Design Systems in the 4th quarter worth $227,854,000. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 102.4% in the 2nd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 1,520,479 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $356,584,000 after acquiring an additional 769,129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in shares of Cadence Design Systems by 64.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,874,064 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $393,722,000 after acquiring an additional 735,837 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total value of $2,027,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,513,267.28. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Cadence Design Systems news, VP Chin-Chi Teng sold 7,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $270.32, for a total transaction of $2,027,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 109,179 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,513,267.28. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP Thomas P. Beckley sold 65,268 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $296.98, for a total value of $19,383,290.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 156,156 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $46,375,208.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 140,107 shares of company stock valued at $40,217,826 over the last 90 days. 1.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cadence Design Systems Trading Down 3.0 %

NASDAQ CDNS opened at $308.60 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The company has a market capitalization of $84.01 billion, a PE ratio of 80.79, a P/E/G ratio of 3.76 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $290.32 and a 200 day simple moving average of $265.20. Cadence Design Systems, Inc. has a 12 month low of $192.78 and a 12 month high of $320.78.

Cadence Design Systems (NASDAQ:CDNS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 12th. The software maker reported $1.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.06 billion. Cadence Design Systems had a net margin of 25.46% and a return on equity of 35.57%. The business’s revenue was up 18.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.75 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Cadence Design Systems, Inc. will post 4.81 EPS for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

CDNS has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Cadence Design Systems from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Cadence Design Systems from $300.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 13th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $320.00 price objective on shares of Cadence Design Systems in a research report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley raised Cadence Design Systems from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $260.00 to $350.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Cadence Design Systems from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $311.33.

About Cadence Design Systems

Cadence Design Systems, Inc provides software, hardware, services, and reusable integrated circuit (IC) design blocks worldwide. The company offers functional verification services, including emulation and prototyping hardware. Its functional verification offering consists of JasperGold, a formal verification platform; Xcelium, a parallel logic simulation platform; Palladium, an enterprise emulation platform; and Protium, a prototyping platform for chip verification.

