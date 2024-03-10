Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Position Cut by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. trimmed its holdings in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 102,234 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 3,766 shares during the quarter. Sprott Inc.’s holdings in Cameco were worth $4,084,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in Cameco by 1,049.2% during the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Cameco by 210.4% during the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 524 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new position in Cameco during the 2nd quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cameco by 61.9% during the 1st quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $49,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. 66.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com lowered Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $65.33.

Cameco stock traded down $2.84 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $41.23. 6,576,281 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 4,762,399. The company has a current ratio of 1.55, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.72 and a beta of 0.92. Cameco Co. has a 1-year low of $23.69 and a 1-year high of $51.33. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $44.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $42.12.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). The business had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. Cameco had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 5.61%. As a group, analysts anticipate that Cameco Co. will post 2.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

