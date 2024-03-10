Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ) Shares Sold by Seelaus Asset Management LLC

Seelaus Asset Management LLC cut its position in Cameco Co. (NYSE:CCJ – Free Report) (TSE:CCO) by 27.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 45,545 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 17,050 shares during the period. Cameco makes up 2.1% of Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest position. Seelaus Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Cameco were worth $1,807,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in Cameco during the second quarter worth about $27,000. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in shares of Cameco by 1,049.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 747 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 682 shares during the period. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Cameco by 210.4% in the 3rd quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 773 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 524 shares during the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management purchased a new stake in Cameco during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Finally, 1832 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Cameco by 61.9% in the first quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $49,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.57% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CCJ shares. Cantor Fitzgerald downgraded shares of Cameco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Cameco from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cameco currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $65.33.

Shares of Cameco stock traded down $2.84 on Friday, hitting $41.23. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,576,281 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,762,399. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $44.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.12. Cameco Co. has a 52-week low of $23.69 and a 52-week high of $51.33. The company has a market capitalization of $17.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 68.72 and a beta of 0.92.

Cameco (NYSE:CCJ – Get Free Report) (TSE:CCO) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 8th. The basic materials company reported $0.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.06). Cameco had a net margin of 13.97% and a return on equity of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $620.00 million during the quarter. On average, equities research analysts expect that Cameco Co. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cameco Corporation provides uranium for the generation of electricity. It operates through Uranium, Fuel Services, Westinghouse segments. The Uranium segment is involved in the exploration for, mining, and milling, purchase, and sale of uranium concentrate. The Fuel Services segment engages in the refining, conversion, and fabrication of uranium concentrate, as well as the purchase and sale of conversion services.

