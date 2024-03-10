Cantor Fitzgerald Raises NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE) Price Target to $18.00

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Cantor Fitzgerald from $16.00 to $18.00 in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on NeuroPace in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. They set an outperform rating and a $22.00 price target for the company. Leerink Partnrs reaffirmed an outperform rating on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Tuesday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on NeuroPace from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Monday, December 4th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on NeuroPace from $9.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, Lake Street Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of NeuroPace in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $15.00.

NASDAQ NPCE opened at $14.22 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $14.41 and a 200 day simple moving average of $10.24. NeuroPace has a 52-week low of $3.18 and a 52-week high of $18.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 5.71 and a quick ratio of 5.79.

NeuroPace (NASDAQ:NPCE – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.33) by $0.10. NeuroPace had a negative return on equity of 153.76% and a negative net margin of 50.38%. The business had revenue of $18.01 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.74 million. As a group, analysts forecast that NeuroPace will post -1.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other NeuroPace news, insider Martha Morrell sold 1,923 shares of NeuroPace stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.08, for a total transaction of $28,998.84. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 96,014 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,891.12. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 5,582 shares of company stock valued at $70,131 over the last ninety days. 27.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in NeuroPace during the third quarter worth $1,378,000. Barclays PLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 9,085.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 10,839 shares of the company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 10,721 shares in the last quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 285.0% during the third quarter. Kent Lake Capital LLC now owns 574,417 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,589,000 after buying an additional 425,212 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of NeuroPace by 11.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 36,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $162,000 after buying an additional 3,646 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new stake in shares of NeuroPace during the first quarter worth $65,000. 67.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NeuroPace, Inc operates as a medical device company in the United States. It develops and sells RNS system, a brain-responsive neuromodulation system that delivers personalized, real-time treatment at the seizure source for treating medically refractory focal epilepsy. The company's RNS system also records continuous brain activity data and enables clinicians to monitor patients in person and remotely.

