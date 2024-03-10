Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF) Price Target Increased to $14.00 by Analysts at HC Wainwright

Cardiff Oncology (NASDAQ:CRDF – Free Report) had its target price upped by HC Wainwright from $12.00 to $14.00 in a report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock. HC Wainwright also issued estimates for Cardiff Oncology’s Q1 2024 earnings at ($0.23) EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at ($0.25) EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at ($0.26) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($0.99) EPS.

Separately, Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Cardiff Oncology from $5.00 to $7.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, March 1st.

NASDAQ CRDF opened at $4.14 on Wednesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $1.89 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.55. Cardiff Oncology has a one year low of $0.94 and a one year high of $4.18. The company has a market cap of $184.98 million, a P/E ratio of -4.45 and a beta of 1.72.

In related news, Director Gary W. Pace acquired 30,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $1.37 per share, for a total transaction of $41,100.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 697,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $955,932.57. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in CRDF. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Cardiff Oncology by 651,061.0% in the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 651,161 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,074,000 after buying an additional 651,061 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cardiff Oncology in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,219,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $609,000. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Cardiff Oncology by 10.6% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,942,048 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,990,000 after purchasing an additional 186,392 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Walleye Capital LLC purchased a new stake in Cardiff Oncology during the first quarter worth approximately $306,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 13.42% of the company’s stock.

Cardiff Oncology, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, develops novel therapies to treat various cancers in California. Its lead drug candidate is onvansertib, an oral selective Polo-like Kinase 1 Inhibitor to treatment a range of solid tumor cancers and hematologic malignancies, such as KRAS/NRAS-mutated metastatic colorectal and metastatic pancreatic cancer, as well as investigator-initiated trials in triple negative breast cancer and small cell lung cancer; and TROV-054 is a Phase 1b/2 for FOLFIRI and bevacizumab.

