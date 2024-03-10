Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Cardinal Health, Inc. (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the thirteen research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $103.07.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on CAH. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Cardinal Health from $101.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Argus raised Cardinal Health from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Leerink Partnrs reiterated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cardinal Health in a report on Monday, February 26th. UBS Group upped their price target on Cardinal Health from $122.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Cardinal Health from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 27th.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Aaron Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,369 shares of the company’s stock worth $844,000 after acquiring an additional 97 shares in the last quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 4.1% during the fourth quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,480 shares of the company’s stock worth $250,000 after acquiring an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.6% during the fourth quarter. J. W. Coons Advisors LLC now owns 16,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 59.8% during the second quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 294 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cypress Capital Group raised its stake in Cardinal Health by 0.7% during the third quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 17,133 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,487,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares in the last quarter. 86.01% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE CAH opened at $115.17 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $28.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.34, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 0.68. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $106.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $99.65. Cardinal Health has a 52 week low of $68.53 and a 52 week high of $115.38.

Cardinal Health (NYSE:CAH – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $57.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $57.02 billion. Cardinal Health had a negative return on equity of 57.44% and a net margin of 0.30%. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.32 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Cardinal Health will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 1st will be paid a $0.5006 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Cardinal Health’s payout ratio is 78.74%.

Cardinal Health, Inc operates as a healthcare services and products company in the United States, Canada, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It provides customized solutions for hospitals, healthcare systems, pharmacies, ambulatory surgery centers, clinical laboratories, physician offices, and patients in the home.

