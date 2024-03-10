Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY) Earns Buy Rating from Benchmark

Benchmark restated their buy rating on shares of Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $312.00 target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages also recently commented on CASY. StockNews.com downgraded Casey’s General Stores from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Casey’s General Stores from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $290.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Evercore ISI began coverage on Casey’s General Stores in a research report on Wednesday. They set an outperform rating and a $345.00 price objective for the company. Stephens increased their price objective on Casey’s General Stores from $305.00 to $340.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Casey’s General Stores from $291.00 to $296.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $306.22.

CASY opened at $302.18 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 1.06 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Casey’s General Stores has a 1-year low of $202.13 and a 1-year high of $314.99. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $286.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $275.56.

Casey’s General Stores (NASDAQ:CASY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $4.24 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.80 by $0.44. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.06 billion. Casey’s General Stores had a return on equity of 17.28% and a net margin of 3.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $3.67 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Casey’s General Stores will post 13 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Casey’s General Stores news, Director Mike Spanos bought 725 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $275.43 per share, with a total value of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,295.13. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, Director Mike Spanos purchased 725 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $275.43 per share, for a total transaction of $199,686.75. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 1,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,295.13. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Thomas P. Brennan, Jr. sold 1,430 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $276.11, for a total transaction of $394,837.30. Following the sale, the insider now owns 7,375 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,036,311.25. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.47% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Point72 Europe London LLP bought a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. BKM Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $29,000. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 62.7% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 122 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after buying an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Casey’s General Stores by 46.6% during the second quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 129 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,000 after buying an additional 41 shares in the last quarter. Finally, V Square Quantitative Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Casey’s General Stores during the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Institutional investors own 85.43% of the company’s stock.

Casey's General Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates convenience stores under the Casey's and Casey's General Store names. Its stores offer pizza, donuts, breakfast items, and sandwiches; and tobacco and nicotine products. The company's stores provide soft drinks, energy, water, sports drinks, juices, coffee, and tea and dairy products; beer, wine, and spirits; snacks, candy, packaged bakery, and other food items; ice, ice cream, meals, and appetizers; health and beauty aids, automotive products, electronic accessories, housewares, and pet supplies; and ATM, lotto/lottery, and prepaid cards.

