CEEK VR (CEEK) Market Cap Achieves $70.99 Million

CEEK VR (CEEK) traded 12.5% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on March 10th. One CEEK VR token can now be purchased for $0.0881 or 0.00000127 BTC on major exchanges. CEEK VR has a market cap of $70.99 million and approximately $11.85 million worth of CEEK VR was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, CEEK VR has traded up 28.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Toncoin (TON) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.85 or 0.00004088 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 6.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.03 or 0.00018713 BTC.

CashBackPro (CBP) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.12 or 0.00026027 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00001872 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $69,612.41 or 0.99976011 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0401 or 0.00000058 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $6.12 or 0.00008794 BTC.

MetisDAO (METIS) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $106.36 or 0.00152757 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0507 or 0.00000073 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $57.03 or 0.00200723 BTC.

CEEK VR Token Profile

CEEK VR (CEEK) is a token. It was first traded on April 19th, 2018. CEEK VR’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 805,717,779 tokens. The Reddit community for CEEK VR is https://reddit.com/r/ceek. CEEK VR’s official Twitter account is @ceek. The official website for CEEK VR is www.ceek.io.

Buying and Selling CEEK VR

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CEEK VR directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CEEK VR should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy CEEK VR using one of the exchanges listed above.

