Centene (NYSE:CNC) Research Coverage Started at Barclays

Barclays started coverage on shares of Centene (NYSE:CNC – Free Report) in a report issued on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. The brokerage issued an overweight rating and a $101.00 price objective on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on CNC. Cantor Fitzgerald raised their price objective on Centene from $82.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Centene from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and raised their price objective for the company from $82.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. UBS Group lifted their target price on Centene from $72.00 to $79.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on Centene from $83.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $85.15.

Centene Stock Performance

NYSE CNC opened at $78.14 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $77.19 and a 200 day simple moving average of $72.75. Centene has a 12-month low of $60.83 and a 12-month high of $81.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a market cap of $41.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.91, a PEG ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.38.

Centene (NYSE:CNC – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.02. Centene had a return on equity of 14.26% and a net margin of 1.75%. The business had revenue of $39.46 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.16 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Centene will post 6.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total value of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Centene news, Director Lori Jean Robinson sold 10,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $77.41, for a total transaction of $774,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,455 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $886,731.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, President Kenneth J. Fasola sold 12,000 shares of Centene stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.07, for a total value of $900,840.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 235,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $17,668,850.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.33% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alamar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Centene by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Alamar Capital Management LLC now owns 53,473 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,968,000 after purchasing an additional 904 shares in the last quarter. Pineridge Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Centene during the fourth quarter worth about $78,000. Syon Capital LLC bought a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $227,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new stake in Centene in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, FIL Ltd lifted its position in Centene by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 667,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,536,000 after buying an additional 13,647 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Centene Company Profile

Centene Corporation operates as a healthcare enterprise that provides programs and services to under-insured and uninsured families, commercial organizations, and military families in the United States. It operates in two segments, Managed Care and Specialty Services. The Managed Care segment offers health plan coverage to individuals through government subsidized programs, including Medicaid, the State children's health insurance program, long-term services and support, foster care, and medicare-medicaid plans, which cover dually eligible individuals, as well as aged, blind, or disabled programs.

Further Reading

