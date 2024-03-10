Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS) Given “Overweight” Rating at Cantor Fitzgerald

Cantor Fitzgerald restated their overweight rating on shares of Cerus (NASDAQ:CERS – Free Report) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a $3.00 price target on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Cerus Stock Down 5.0 %

Cerus stock opened at $2.26 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $409.69 million, a P/E ratio of -10.76 and a beta of 1.31. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $2.07 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12. Cerus has a 1-year low of $1.21 and a 1-year high of $3.08.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CERS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Cerus by 19.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 81,648 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 13,536 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in Cerus by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 588,272 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,229,000 after acquiring an additional 8,628 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. raised its holdings in Cerus by 60.8% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 133,794 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $745,000 after acquiring an additional 50,581 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Cerus by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 92,988 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $511,000 after acquiring an additional 33,174 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in Cerus by 18.8% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 124,587 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $684,000 after acquiring an additional 19,729 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 81.72% of the company’s stock.

About Cerus

Cerus Corporation operates as a biomedical products company. The company focuses on developing and commercializing the INTERCEPT Blood System to enhance blood safety. Its INTERCEPT Blood System, a proprietary technology for controlling biological replication that is designed to reduce blood-borne pathogens in donated blood components intended for transfusion.

