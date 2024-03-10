ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by Benchmark

Benchmark reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $4.25 target price on the stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Bank of America downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $8.25 to $2.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus downgraded shares of ChargePoint from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of ChargePoint from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 17th. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.17.

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $802.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.63. ChargePoint has a 52-week low of $1.56 and a 52-week high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.34. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $2.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.16.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.31) by ($0.12). The firm had revenue of $110.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $124.92 million. ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 124.81% and a negative net margin of 90.32%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.65 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $33,867.90. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 855,947 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,071,391.74. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 38,375 shares of company stock worth $92,868. Insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 160.8% in the 3rd quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 111,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after acquiring an additional 69,044 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 121.9% in the 3rd quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 56,631 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 31,106 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 9.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 928,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,165,000 after acquiring an additional 82,917 shares in the last quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of ChargePoint by 10.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trillium Asset Management LLC now owns 358,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,780,000 after acquiring an additional 33,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, QRG Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in ChargePoint during the third quarter valued at about $58,000. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

