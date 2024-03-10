ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by DA Davidson

DA Davidson reissued their buy rating on shares of ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Free Report) in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. DA Davidson currently has a $4.00 target price on the stock.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on CHPT. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of ChargePoint from $8.25 to $2.40 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 8th. B. Riley cut shares of ChargePoint from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $5.00 to $2.50 in a report on Thursday, December 7th. Roth Mkm cut shares of ChargePoint from a buy rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from $11.00 to $2.00 in a report on Friday, November 17th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a sector perform rating and set a $3.00 price target (down from $3.50) on shares of ChargePoint in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on shares of ChargePoint from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Fourteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.17.

ChargePoint Stock Down 1.5 %

Shares of NYSE CHPT opened at $1.92 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.61 million, a P/E ratio of -1.55 and a beta of 1.63. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $2.02 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.16. ChargePoint has a 1 year low of $1.56 and a 1 year high of $10.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 1.77.

ChargePoint (NYSE:CHPT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.31) by ($0.12). ChargePoint had a negative return on equity of 124.81% and a negative net margin of 90.32%. The firm had revenue of $110.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.92 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.24) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that ChargePoint will post -0.65 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Michael D. Hughes sold 13,995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.42, for a total value of $33,867.90. Following the sale, the insider now owns 855,947 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,071,391.74. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders have sold a total of 38,375 shares of company stock valued at $92,868 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 12.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ChargePoint

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CHPT. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of ChargePoint in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $9,733,000. RHO Capital Partners Inc. purchased a new stake in ChargePoint in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $35,628,000. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 12.9% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 29,162,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $144,936,000 after purchasing an additional 3,325,694 shares during the period. Amundi boosted its holdings in ChargePoint by 3,169.2% in the 4th quarter. Amundi now owns 2,680,629 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,915,000 after purchasing an additional 2,598,633 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of ChargePoint by 28.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,484,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $154,754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,345,089 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 45.01% of the company’s stock.

ChargePoint Company Profile

ChargePoint Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides electric vehicle (EV) charging networks and charging solutions in the United States and internationally. It offers a portfolio of hardware, software, and services for commercial, fleet, and residential customers. ChargePoint Holdings, Inc was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Campbell, California.

