Cheelee (CHEEL) Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $333.49 Million

Cheelee (CHEEL) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on March 10th. Cheelee has a total market capitalization of $333.49 million and approximately $5.15 million worth of Cheelee was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Cheelee token can currently be bought for approximately $17.24 or 0.00025022 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Cheelee has traded 4.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cheelee Profile

Cheelee’s launch date was July 2nd, 2022. Cheelee’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 19,346,282 tokens. Cheelee’s official Twitter account is @cheelee_tweet. The Reddit community for Cheelee is https://reddit.com/r/cheelee_gang/. Cheelee’s official message board is medium.com/cheelee-cheel. Cheelee’s official website is cheelee.io.

Buying and Selling Cheelee

According to CryptoCompare, “Cheelee (CHEEL) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the BNB Smart Chain (BEP20) platform. Cheelee has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 53,837,995.70877286 in circulation. The last known price of Cheelee is 17.36589297 USD and is down -0.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 18 active market(s) with $5,846,059.79 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://cheelee.io/.”

