Chellitcoin Achieves Self Reported Market Capitalization of $3.96 Billion (CHLT)

Chellitcoin (CHLT) traded flat against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on March 10th. Chellitcoin has a total market cap of $3.96 billion and approximately $10.49 worth of Chellitcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Chellitcoin has traded flat against the US dollar. One Chellitcoin token can currently be purchased for about $0.0081 or 0.00000019 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chellitcoin Token Profile

Chellitcoin was first traded on July 25th, 2021. Chellitcoin’s total supply is 3,000,000,000 tokens. Chellitcoin’s official website is chellitcoin.com. Chellitcoin’s official Twitter account is @chellitofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Chellit focuses on different businesses and integrates with different types of services. The main purpose of this is to introduce an easier payment solution based on blockchain.

[Telegram](https://t.me/chellitofficial)”

Buying and Selling Chellitcoin

