Chesapeake Wealth Management Cuts Stock Position in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Chesapeake Wealth Management lessened its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 8.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 850 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 75 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Financial Freedom LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $27,000. Carmel Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the third quarter worth approximately $30,000. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial during the fourth quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. raised its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 106.6% during the first quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 126 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.62% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, insider Gumer Alvero sold 385 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.98, for a total value of $154,377.30. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,454.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Gerard P. Smyth sold 4,440 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $407.92, for a total transaction of $1,811,164.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 3,787 shares in the company, valued at $1,544,793.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Gumer Alvero sold 385 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.98, for a total value of $154,377.30. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,994 shares in the company, valued at $2,804,454.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 103,642 shares of company stock worth $40,757,574 over the last three months. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Evercore ISI lowered Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. StockNews.com lowered Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $394.00 to $400.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, January 29th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ameriprise Financial currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $422.83.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Down 0.2 %

Ameriprise Financial stock opened at $412.01 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a current ratio of 0.56. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.32 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.36. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $275.09 and a fifty-two week high of $419.24. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $392.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $359.74.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.75 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.67 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.99 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.90 billion. Ameriprise Financial had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 16.27%. Ameriprise Financial’s revenue was up 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $6.94 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 34.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, February 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 9th were given a $1.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $5.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.31%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.78%.

Ameriprise Financial Profile

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

