Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $226,000 Stake in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW – Free Report) by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 3,305 shares of the company’s stock after selling 290 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $226,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 111,454.4% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 552,700,957 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,333,006,000 after acquiring an additional 552,205,503 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 54.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,690,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,484,069,000 after acquiring an additional 7,681,845 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 35.1% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 7,697,945 shares of the company’s stock valued at $526,693,000 after acquiring an additional 1,998,078 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $133,439,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 29,378,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,010,078,000 after acquiring an additional 1,542,503 shares in the last quarter.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA IVW opened at $82.83 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.15 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day moving average of $79.11 and a 200-day moving average of $73.88. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $58.82 and a fifty-two week high of $84.66.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

