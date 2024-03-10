Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $368,000 Holdings in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Chesapeake Wealth Management cut its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,398 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 71 shares during the period. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $368,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSA. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 4th quarter valued at about $670,512,000. Capital International Investors lifted its position in Public Storage by 37.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,431,000 after purchasing an additional 2,037,973 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Public Storage by 111,535.5% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,246,968 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $349,388,000 after purchasing an additional 1,245,851 shares during the period. Second Half Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Public Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at about $290,129,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in shares of Public Storage by 63.6% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,347 shares during the last quarter. 78.75% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Public Storage alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company cut Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their price target for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Scotiabank assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, February 13th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $267.00 price target for the company. Evercore ISI upped their price target on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research note on Monday, November 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Public Storage in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $250.00 price target for the company. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $293.00.

Public Storage Price Performance

NYSE PSA opened at $293.13 on Friday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $288.22 and a 200 day simple moving average of $274.74. Public Storage has a 52-week low of $233.18 and a 52-week high of $316.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a current ratio of 0.62. The stock has a market cap of $51.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.50, a PEG ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 0.54.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 20th. The real estate investment trust reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.15 by ($1.94). The business had revenue of $1.16 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.14 billion. Public Storage had a return on equity of 35.31% and a net margin of 45.34%. Public Storage’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $4.16 earnings per share. Analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.9 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Public Storage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of $3.00 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.09%. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 108.50%.

Insider Transactions at Public Storage

In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, Director John Reyes sold 50,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $275.98, for a total transaction of $13,799,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 174,192 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $48,073,508.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.00% of the company’s stock.

Public Storage Company Profile

(Free Report)

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At December 31, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,044 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 218 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 275 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Public Storage Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Public Storage and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.