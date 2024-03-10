Chesapeake Wealth Management Has $393,000 Holdings in Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC)

Chesapeake Wealth Management decreased its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum Co. (NYSE:MPC – Free Report) by 15.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 483 shares during the quarter. Chesapeake Wealth Management’s holdings in Marathon Petroleum were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gleason Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Marathon Petroleum by 75.2% during the 3rd quarter. Gleason Group Inc. now owns 191 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum in the 3rd quarter worth $43,000. Peoples Bank KS purchased a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the third quarter valued at about $44,000. True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in Marathon Petroleum during the fourth quarter worth about $38,000. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. bought a new position in shares of Marathon Petroleum during the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. Institutional investors own 74.93% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, Director Kim K.W. Rucker sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.35, for a total transaction of $170,350.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 23,446 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,994,026.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

MPC has been the subject of several research reports. TD Cowen upped their target price on Marathon Petroleum from $168.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 31st. StockNews.com raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Marathon Petroleum from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $159.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Marathon Petroleum from $163.00 to $168.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on shares of Marathon Petroleum in a research note on Wednesday, January 24th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $162.83.

Marathon Petroleum Stock Performance

NYSE:MPC opened at $179.55 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $64.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 1.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $163.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $154.20. Marathon Petroleum Co. has a twelve month low of $104.32 and a twelve month high of $181.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

Marathon Petroleum (NYSE:MPC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The oil and gas company reported $3.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.21 by $1.77. The business had revenue of $36.26 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.90 billion. Marathon Petroleum had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 30.58%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $6.65 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Marathon Petroleum Co. will post 14.38 EPS for the current year.

Marathon Petroleum Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 21st will be issued a $0.825 dividend. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 20th. Marathon Petroleum’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.02%.

Marathon Petroleum Company Profile

Marathon Petroleum Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated downstream energy company primarily in the United States. It operates in two segments, Refining & Marketing, and Midstream. The Refining & Marketing segment refines crude oil and other feedstocks at its refineries in the Gulf Coast, Mid-Continent, and West Coast regions of the United States; and purchases refined products and ethanol for resale and distributes refined products, including renewable diesel, through transportation, storage, distribution, and marketing services.

