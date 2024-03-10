Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR) Research Coverage Started at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine (NYSEAMERICAN:CVR – Free Report) in a research note released on Thursday. The firm issued a sell rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet lowered shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine from a c rating to a d rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th.

Get Chicago Rivet & Machine alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on CVR

Chicago Rivet & Machine Stock Up 1.2 %

Chicago Rivet & Machine Announces Dividend

Shares of CVR stock opened at $15.28 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $14.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.54 and a beta of 0.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.91. Chicago Rivet & Machine has a 12 month low of $14.76 and a 12 month high of $32.94.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 5th will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 4th. Chicago Rivet & Machine’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -9.26%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Chicago Rivet & Machine

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Chicago Rivet & Machine by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 68,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,771,000 after buying an additional 576 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 1.0% during the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 49,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,402,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 91.7% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 28,479 shares of the company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 13,626 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 8.6% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 12,696 shares of the company’s stock valued at $363,000 after purchasing an additional 1,005 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in Chicago Rivet & Machine by 206,600.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,066 shares during the last quarter. 20.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Chicago Rivet & Machine

(Get Free Report)

Chicago Rivet & Machine Co operates in the fastener industry in North America. The company operates in two segments, Fasteners and Assembly Equipment. The Fastener segment manufactures and sells rivets, cold-formed fasteners and parts, and screw machine products. The Assembly Equipment segment manufactures and sells automatic rivet setting machines and assembly equipment, as well as parts and tools for related machines.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Chicago Rivet & Machine and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.