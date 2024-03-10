CICC Research Initiates Coverage on NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA)

CICC Research began coverage on shares of NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) in a research report report published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage issued an outperform rating and a $870.00 price target on the computer hardware maker’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NVDA. Sanford C. Bernstein boosted their price target on NVIDIA from $700.00 to $1,000.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on NVIDIA from $865.00 to $910.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Piper Sandler upped their target price on NVIDIA from $620.00 to $850.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. KeyCorp upped their target price on NVIDIA from $740.00 to $1,100.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on NVIDIA from $800.00 to $875.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 22nd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $829.66.

NVIDIA stock opened at $875.28 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.19 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 73.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.43 and a beta of 1.73. NVIDIA has a fifty-two week low of $222.97 and a fifty-two week high of $974.00. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $666.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $532.75.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.40 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.65 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that NVIDIA will post 21.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $34,722,660. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other NVIDIA news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 10,400 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $481.60, for a total transaction of $5,008,640.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 979,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $471,693,969.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Dawn E. Hudson sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.52, for a total transaction of $492,520.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 70,500 shares in the company, valued at $34,722,660. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 136,174 shares of company stock valued at $79,824,488 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Trust Co. of Vermont raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 63.9% during the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 23,335 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $11,556,000 after purchasing an additional 9,094 shares during the period. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd raised its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Brown Shipley& Co Ltd now owns 31,276 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $15,489,000 after purchasing an additional 2,247 shares during the period. Objective Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 3.9% during the fourth quarter. Objective Capital Management LLC now owns 2,909 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,441,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares during the period. SageView Advisory Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 66.5% during the fourth quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 16,493 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $8,168,000 after acquiring an additional 6,589 shares during the period. Finally, Willner & Heller LLC acquired a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $3,159,000. 64.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

