Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX) Given Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Cineplex Inc. (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) has earned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six brokerages that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$12.88.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CGX shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$15.00 to C$14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 9th. National Bankshares decreased their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$13.50 to C$12.50 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Scotiabank increased their target price on shares of Cineplex from C$11.00 to C$11.25 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$11.50 to C$12.50 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, TD Securities raised their price target on shares of Cineplex from C$13.00 to C$14.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 24th.

In other Cineplex news, Senior Officer Kevin David Watts bought 3,200 shares of Cineplex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of C$7.92 per share, with a total value of C$25,344.00. 1.48% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Cineplex stock opened at C$7.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7,933.30, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The firm has a market capitalization of C$491.61 million, a P/E ratio of 4.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 2.86. The company’s 50-day moving average is C$8.09 and its 200 day moving average is C$8.37. Cineplex has a 1-year low of C$7.38 and a 1-year high of C$10.26.

Cineplex (TSE:CGX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported C($0.19) EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of C$315.08 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$359.50 million. Research analysts forecast that Cineplex will post 0.4752714 EPS for the current year.

Cineplex Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment and media company in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Film Entertainment and Content, Media, and Location-Based Entertainment. The company engages in theatre exhibitions and food service activities; and provision of alternative programming service comprising international film programming, as well as content offered under the Event Cinema brand, including The Metropolitan Opera, sporting events, concerts, and dedicated event screens.

