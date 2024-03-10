Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR) Receives Buy Rating from Canaccord Genuity Group

Canaccord Genuity Group reissued their buy rating on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Canaccord Genuity Group currently has a $5.50 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $4.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.00 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald dropped their target price on shares of Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $5.25.

Cipher Mining stock opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $1.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 2.06. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cipher Mining has a 1-year low of $1.26 and a 1-year high of $5.60.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CIFR. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 5,592 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter worth about $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Cipher Mining by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter worth about $30,000. Institutional investors own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

