Cipher Mining’s (CIFR) Buy Rating Reiterated at Needham & Company LLC

Needham & Company LLC reiterated their buy rating on shares of Cipher Mining (NASDAQ:CIFR – Free Report) in a research note published on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a $5.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on CIFR. Cantor Fitzgerald lowered their price target on Cipher Mining from $6.00 to $5.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $5.50 price target on shares of Cipher Mining in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a buy rating and set a $4.50 target price on shares of Cipher Mining in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cipher Mining presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $5.25.

CIFR opened at $3.51 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.04 billion, a PE ratio of -35.10 and a beta of 2.06. The company has a current ratio of 4.60, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Cipher Mining has a 1 year low of $1.26 and a 1 year high of $5.60. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.08.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. American International Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 2nd quarter valued at $25,000. New York State Common Retirement Fund lifted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 104.9% during the 3rd quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 10,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after acquiring an additional 5,592 shares during the period. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in shares of Cipher Mining by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 21,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 8,896 shares during the period. Finally, Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cipher Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. 6.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Cipher Mining Inc, a technology company, develops and operates industrial scale bitcoin mining data centers in the United States. The company was incorporated in 2020 and is based in New York, New York. Cipher Mining Inc is a subsidiary of Bitfury Holding B.V.

