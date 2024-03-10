Citigroup Boosts MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB) Price Target to $550.00

MongoDB (NASDAQ:MDB – Free Report) had its target price increased by Citigroup from $515.00 to $550.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a buy rating on the stock.
MDB has been the subject of several other reports. UBS Group restated a neutral rating and issued a $410.00 price objective (down from $475.00) on shares of MongoDB in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. TheStreet upgraded MongoDB from a d+ rating to a c- rating in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Truist Financial raised their target price on MongoDB from $440.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. DA Davidson reaffirmed a neutral rating and set a $405.00 target price on shares of MongoDB in a report on Friday, January 26th. Finally, Capital One Financial raised MongoDB from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $427.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $448.56.
Insider Buying and Selling
In related news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 25,425 shares in the company, valued at $10,170,000. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other MongoDB news, CRO Cedric Pech sold 1,248 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $400.00, for a total transaction of $499,200.00. Following the transaction, the executive now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,170,000. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Thomas Bull sold 359 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $404.38, for a total value of $145,172.42. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 16,313 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,596,650.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 54,607 shares of company stock worth $23,116,062. 4.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On MongoDB
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Transcendent Capital Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Blue Trust Inc. lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 937.5% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 83 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MongoDB in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of MongoDB by 176.5% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 94 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.89% of the company’s stock.
MongoDB Company Profile
MongoDB, Inc provides general purpose database platform worldwide. The company offers MongoDB Atlas, a hosted multi-cloud database-as-a-service solution; MongoDB Enterprise Advanced, a commercial database server for enterprise customers to run in the cloud, on-premise, or in a hybrid environment; and Community Server, a free-to-download version of its database, which includes the functionality that developers need to get started with MongoDB.
