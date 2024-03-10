Citigroup Cuts Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN) Price Target to $20.00

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) had its price objective lowered by Citigroup from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. Citigroup currently has a neutral rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Evercore ISI assumed coverage on Nordstrom in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. They set an inline rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. Barclays upped their price target on Nordstrom from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research note on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price target on Nordstrom from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com raised Nordstrom from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.54.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

JWN opened at $17.06 on Wednesday. Nordstrom has a 12-month low of $12.88 and a 12-month high of $23.53. The stock has a market cap of $2.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.33, a PEG ratio of 1.83 and a beta of 2.59. The business has a 50 day moving average of $19.01 and a 200-day moving average of $16.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.08.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 5th. The specialty retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.38 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 49.30% and a net margin of 0.91%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.74 EPS. On average, equities research analysts expect that Nordstrom will post 1.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 12th will be paid a $0.19 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, March 11th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is presently 95.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of JWN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 6.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 203,428 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $5,515,000 after buying an additional 12,787 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 13.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 106,379 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,884,000 after buying an additional 12,582 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 8.4% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,622 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $315,000 after buying an additional 903 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 27.1% during the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 19,066 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $517,000 after buying an additional 4,063 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 0.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 58,656 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,592,000 after buying an additional 494 shares during the last quarter. 62.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

