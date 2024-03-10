CM Wealth Advisors LLC Buys Shares of 9,708 Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor acquired 9,708 shares of the chip maker’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Cornerstone Planning Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Intel by 146.7% in the 1st quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 824 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares during the last quarter. Legacy Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Quilter Plc acquired a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $869,868,000. Finally, Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intel in the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. 60.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Intel Trading Down 4.7 %

Shares of INTC stock traded down $2.15 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $44.00. 54,916,599 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,701,264. Intel Co. has a 1-year low of $25.97 and a 1-year high of $51.28. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.34. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $186.03 billion, a PE ratio of 112.82, a PEG ratio of 4.59 and a beta of 1.00.

Intel Dividend Announcement

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 25th. The chip maker reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.27. Intel had a net margin of 3.11% and a return on equity of 1.64%. The business had revenue of $15.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.16 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 0.64 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 7th were given a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.14%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 6th. Intel’s payout ratio is presently 128.21%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on INTC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Mizuho dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $58.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on shares of Intel from $38.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Intel from $54.00 to $52.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 26th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-one have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Intel currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $41.48.

Insider Activity at Intel

In related news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger acquired 2,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 1st. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,336,693.50. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 29th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $43.36 per share, with a total value of $130,080.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 28,475 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,234,676. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger bought 2,800 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 1st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $42.74 per share, with a total value of $119,672.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 31,275 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,336,693.50. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.04% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

