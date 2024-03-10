CM Wealth Advisors LLC Lowers Position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,517 shares of the company’s stock after selling 138 shares during the quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF were worth $229,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of IJS. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,825,000 after buying an additional 93,217,157 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $99,451,000. Waverly Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,991.5% in the fourth quarter. Waverly Advisors LLC now owns 293,295 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,781,000 after purchasing an additional 279,272 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 1,060.5% in the fourth quarter. Savant Capital LLC now owns 292,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,564,000 after purchasing an additional 266,952 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 15.2% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,154,002 shares of the company’s stock worth $102,960,000 after purchasing an additional 152,014 shares during the last quarter.

IJS traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $100.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 398,675 shares, compared to its average volume of 633,270. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $99.13 and its 200-day moving average price is $94.27. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $81.81 and a 12 month high of $105.10. The stock has a market cap of $7.19 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.18.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

