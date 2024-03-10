CM Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 3,700 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 15.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 27,400 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,700 shares during the period. CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of NWL. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 481.6% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,406,274 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,819,000 after buying an additional 4,476,644 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,629,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 39.2% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 11,259,689 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,959,000 after buying an additional 3,168,690 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 12.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,151,594 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,886,000 after buying an additional 2,732,905 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. increased its stake in shares of Newell Brands by 258.7% in the third quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,637,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,844,000 after buying an additional 2,623,088 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.53% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NWL traded up $0.13 on Friday, hitting $7.86. The stock had a trading volume of 3,915,724 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,399,909. The business’s fifty day moving average is $8.04 and its 200 day moving average is $8.19. The company has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a PE ratio of -8.27, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a quick ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. Newell Brands Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.49 and a 52 week high of $13.45.

Newell Brands ( NASDAQ:NWL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.05. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.24% and a negative net margin of 4.77%. The business had revenue of $2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.98 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.57 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $0.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Newell Brands’s dividend payout ratio is presently -29.47%.

NWL has been the subject of several recent research reports. UBS Group cut Newell Brands from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $10.00 to $8.50 in a research note on Friday, February 16th. StockNews.com raised Newell Brands from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Raymond James cut Newell Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $8.50 to $7.75 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $7.50 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 12th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.13.

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Home and Commercial Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solution products under the Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, Mapa, and Spontex brands; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; household products, such as kitchen appliances under the Crockpot, Mr.

