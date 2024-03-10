CM Wealth Advisors LLC Sells 63 Shares of iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWV – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,451 shares of the company’s stock after selling 63 shares during the quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF were worth $372,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 423.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 26,771 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,024,000 after purchasing an additional 21,657 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 684,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,656,000 after acquiring an additional 7,332 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 3000 ETF by 80.6% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 1,409 shares of the company’s stock worth $370,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares during the last quarter. Dakota Wealth Management purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $310,000. Finally, Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in iShares Russell 3000 ETF during the 1st quarter worth $219,000.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWV traded down $1.82 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $293.24. The company had a trading volume of 96,952 shares, compared to its average volume of 315,010. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $281.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $264.16. The stock has a market cap of $13.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.53 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Russell 3000 ETF has a 52-week low of $219.44 and a 52-week high of $296.96.

iShares Russell 3000 ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 3000 ETF, formerly iShares Russell 3000 Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States equity market, as represented by the Russell 3000 Index (the Index).

