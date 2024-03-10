CM Wealth Advisors LLC Trims Stake in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA)

CM Wealth Advisors LLC lessened its position in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA – Free Report) by 30.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 688 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 295 shares during the quarter. CM Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $274,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MA. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new stake in shares of Mastercard in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $26,000. Hibernia Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Bollard Group LLC acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 2nd quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Barometer Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Mastercard during the 3rd quarter worth $36,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.94% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Mastercard

In other Mastercard news, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total value of $1,700,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,649,875. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Michael Miebach sold 7,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.92, for a total transaction of $3,736,447.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 47,640 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,672,828.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Ajay Bhalla sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.00, for a total transaction of $1,700,000.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,235 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,649,875. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 54,428 shares of company stock worth $24,911,617. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the company. Monness Crespi & Hardt assumed coverage on Mastercard in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Mastercard from $475.00 to $490.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on Mastercard from $490.00 to $530.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Raymond James lifted their target price on Mastercard from $452.00 to $504.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, Mizuho lifted their target price on Mastercard from $462.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Mastercard presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $476.35.

Mastercard Stock Performance

MA traded up $1.72 during trading on Friday, reaching $469.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,596,884 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,279,186. Mastercard Incorporated has a 52-week low of $340.21 and a 52-week high of $479.14. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $450.04 and its 200-day moving average price is $420.21. The company has a market capitalization of $437.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The credit services provider reported $3.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.08 by $0.10. Mastercard had a net margin of 44.60% and a return on equity of 191.22%. The company had revenue of $6.55 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.46 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.65 EPS. On average, equities analysts forecast that Mastercard Incorporated will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Mastercard announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, December 5th that authorizes the company to buyback $11.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the credit services provider to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Mastercard Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, May 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 9th will be given a dividend of $0.66 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 8th. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.32%.

About Mastercard

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. The company offers integrated products and value-added services for account holders, merchants, financial institutions, digital partners, businesses, governments, and other organizations, such as programs that enable issuers to provide consumers with credits to defer payments; payment products and solutions that allow its customers to access funds in deposit and other accounts; prepaid programs services; and commercial credit, debit, and prepaid payment products and solutions.

