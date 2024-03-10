Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE) Shares Purchased by Sprott Inc.

Sprott Inc. increased its stake in shares of Coeur Mining, Inc. (NYSE:CDE – Free Report) by 38.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 432,937 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 120,875 shares during the period. Sprott Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of Coeur Mining worth $961,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Coeur Mining by 99,607.1% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 170,843,155 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $574,033,000 after purchasing an additional 170,671,810 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 32,722,099 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $72,643,000 after acquiring an additional 1,681,708 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 32,638,874 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $92,694,000 after acquiring an additional 5,798,848 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 56.5% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 27,794,163 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $123,684,000 after acquiring an additional 10,035,506 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Coeur Mining by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 25,870,084 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $88,476,000 after acquiring an additional 958,963 shares during the last quarter. 61.55% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on CDE shares. Raymond James reduced their price objective on Coeur Mining from $4.00 to $3.75 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 22nd. National Bank Financial reiterated an “outperform spec market weight” rating on shares of Coeur Mining in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Coeur Mining presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $3.79.

Shares of Coeur Mining stock traded down $0.06 on Friday, reaching $3.13. 8,158,021 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,436,662. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $2.76 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.67. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Coeur Mining, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $2.00 and a fifty-two week high of $4.55.

Coeur Mining, Inc explores for precious metals in the United States, Canada, and Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, silver, zinc, and lead properties. The company holds 100% interests in the Palmarejo gold and silver mine covering an area of approximately 67,279 net acres located in the State of Chihuahua in Northern Mexico; the Rochester silver and gold mine that covers an area of approximately 43,441net acres situated in northwestern Nevada; the Kensington gold mine comprising 3,972 net acres located to the north of Juneau, Alaska; the Wharf gold mine covering an area of approximately 3,243 net acres situated in the northern Black Hills of western South Dakota; and the Silvertip silver-zinc-lead mine comprising 97,298 net acres located in northern British Columbia, Canada.

