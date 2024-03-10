Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS) & Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM) Head-To-Head Analysis

Cohen & Steers (NYSE:CNS – Get Free Report) and Brookfield Asset Management (NYSE:BAM – Get Free Report) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, risk, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Profitability

This table compares Cohen & Steers and Brookfield Asset Management’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Cohen & Steers 26.36% 38.52% 21.14% Brookfield Asset Management 50.23% 53.03% 35.52%

Risk & Volatility

Cohen & Steers has a beta of 1.45, suggesting that its stock price is 45% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Brookfield Asset Management has a beta of 1.69, suggesting that its stock price is 69% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Ratings

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Cohen & Steers 1 0 1 0 2.00 Brookfield Asset Management 1 3 5 1 2.60

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Cohen & Steers and Brookfield Asset Management, as reported by MarketBeat.

Cohen & Steers presently has a consensus price target of $68.00, indicating a potential downside of 9.99%. Brookfield Asset Management has a consensus price target of $42.20, indicating a potential upside of 0.33%. Given Brookfield Asset Management’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Brookfield Asset Management is more favorable than Cohen & Steers.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Cohen & Steers and Brookfield Asset Management’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Cohen & Steers $489.64 million 7.64 $129.05 million $2.60 29.06 Brookfield Asset Management $4.06 billion 4.04 $2.14 billion $1.13 37.22

Brookfield Asset Management has higher revenue and earnings than Cohen & Steers. Cohen & Steers is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Brookfield Asset Management, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider and Institutional Ownership

51.5% of Cohen & Steers shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 61.9% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are owned by institutional investors. 47.6% of Cohen & Steers shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 11.0% of Brookfield Asset Management shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Cohen & Steers pays an annual dividend of $2.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Brookfield Asset Management pays an annual dividend of $1.52 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Cohen & Steers pays out 90.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Brookfield Asset Management pays out 134.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Cohen & Steers has increased its dividend for 15 consecutive years and Brookfield Asset Management has increased its dividend for 13 consecutive years.

Summary

Brookfield Asset Management beats Cohen & Steers on 13 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Cohen & Steers

Cohen & Steers, Inc. is a publicly owned asset management holding company. Through its subsidiaries, the firm provides its services to institutional investors, including pension funds, endowments, and foundations. It manages separate client-focused equity, fixed income, multi-asset, and commodity portfolios through its subsidiaries. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, balanced, and multi-asset mutual funds through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it also launches and manages hedge funds. The firm invests in public equity, fixed income, and commodity markets across the globe through its subsidiaries. Through its subsidiaries, it invests in companies operating in the real estate sector, including real estate investment trusts, infrastructure sector, and natural energy resources sector for its equity and fixed income investments. The firm also invests in preferred securities for its fixed income investments through its subsidiaries. The firm is a leading global investment manager specializing in real assets and alternative income, including real estate, preferred securities, infrastructure, resource equities, commodities, as well as multi-strategy solutions. Cohen & Steers, Inc. was founded in 1986 and is based in New York.

About Brookfield Asset Management

Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. is a real estate investment firm specializing in alternative asset management services. Its renewable power and transition business includes the operates in the hydroelectric, wind, solar, distributed generation, and sustainable solution sector. The company's infrastructure business engages in the utilities, transport, midstream, and data infrastructure sectors. In addition, its private equity business offers industrial, infrastructure, and business services sectors; and real estate business, which includes housing, logistics, hospitality, science and innovation, office, and retail sectors. Further, it provides credit business; and insurance solution in the reinsurance, annuities, operating platform, and investment solutions sectors. Brookfield Asset Management Ltd. was incorporated in 2022 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

