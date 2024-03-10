Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (UTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average is $21.01. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTF. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 9,311 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter.
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile
Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.
