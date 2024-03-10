Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (UTF) To Go Ex-Dividend on March 12th

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc (NYSE:UTF – Get Free Report) declared a monthly dividend on Friday, December 15th, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 13th will be given a dividend of 0.155 per share by the investment management company on Thursday, March 28th. This represents a $1.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 12th.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Stock Performance

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund stock opened at $22.39 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $21.78 and its 200-day moving average is $21.01. Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund has a fifty-two week low of $18.15 and a fifty-two week high of $24.49.

Get Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of UTF. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 22.6% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 50,549 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,462,000 after buying an additional 9,311 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 18.4% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 15,724 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $456,000 after buying an additional 2,442 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 16.8% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 21,622 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $626,000 after buying an additional 3,109 shares during the last quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 19.0% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 18,073 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $523,000 after buying an additional 2,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 97,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,835,000 after buying an additional 1,605 shares during the last quarter.

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Company Profile

Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund, Inc is a closed-end equity fund launched by Cohen & Steers, Inc The fund is managed by Cohen & Steers Capital Management, Inc It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund invests primarily in value stocks of infrastructure companies across all market capitalizations.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cohen & Steers Infrastructure Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.