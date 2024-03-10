Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Shares Bought by First Foundation Advisors

First Foundation Advisors grew its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Free Report) by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 5,226 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 136 shares during the quarter. First Foundation Advisors’ holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $372,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC grew its position in Colgate-Palmolive by 2.1% during the first quarter. Gladstone Institutional Advisory LLC now owns 6,329 shares of the company’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 133 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 5,361 shares of the company’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. Gratus Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. Gratus Capital LLC now owns 10,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $714,000 after acquiring an additional 141 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 48.2% in the 2nd quarter. Quarry LP now owns 446 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Forum Financial Management LP lifted its stake in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% in the 1st quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 3,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after acquiring an additional 147 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.36% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of Colgate-Palmolive stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $299,562.46. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 59,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,054,629.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Colgate-Palmolive news, insider Jennifer Daniels sold 3,538 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.67, for a total value of $299,562.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 59,698 shares in the company, valued at $5,054,629.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director C Martin Harris sold 2,760 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $84.50, for a total transaction of $233,220.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,272 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,628,484. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 232,371 shares of company stock valued at $19,505,099. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CL has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. TheStreet raised Colgate-Palmolive from a “c+” rating to a “b+” rating in a research report on Friday, January 26th. Raymond James upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, January 29th. StockNews.com downgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $93.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Colgate-Palmolive from $80.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 29th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $87.31.

Colgate-Palmolive Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of CL stock opened at $88.07 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.49 billion, a PE ratio of 31.68, a PEG ratio of 3.87 and a beta of 0.42. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $77.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.59, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.11. Colgate-Palmolive has a 52-week low of $67.62 and a 52-week high of $88.50.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 26th. The company reported $0.87 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.02. Colgate-Palmolive had a net margin of 11.82% and a return on equity of 509.75%. The business had revenue of $4.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.89 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.77 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 3.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Colgate-Palmolive Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, January 22nd were issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.18%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 19th. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 69.06%.

About Colgate-Palmolive

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. The Oral, Personal and Home Care segment offers toothpaste, toothbrushes, mouthwash, bar and liquid hand soaps, shower gels, shampoos, conditioners, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin health products, dishwashing detergents, fabric conditioners, household cleaners, and other related items.

