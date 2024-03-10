Compass Diversified’s (CODI) “Outperform” Rating Reiterated at William Blair

William Blair reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Compass Diversified (NYSE:CODI – Free Report) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, RTT News reports. William Blair also issued estimates for Compass Diversified’s Q1 2024 earnings at $0.42 EPS, Q2 2024 earnings at $0.45 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $0.49 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $0.60 EPS, Q1 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q2 2025 earnings at $0.51 EPS, Q3 2025 earnings at $0.55 EPS, Q4 2025 earnings at $0.68 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $2.24 EPS.

Separately, Oppenheimer lifted their price target on Compass Diversified from $21.00 to $23.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, March 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $26.50.

Get Compass Diversified alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on CODI

Compass Diversified Trading Up 0.7 %

Compass Diversified Announces Dividend

Shares of Compass Diversified stock opened at $24.56 on Wednesday. Compass Diversified has a fifty-two week low of $16.88 and a fifty-two week high of $25.07. The business’s fifty day moving average is $22.49 and its two-hundred day moving average is $20.69. The company has a quick ratio of 2.76, a current ratio of 5.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37. The firm has a market cap of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63 and a beta of 1.72.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 18th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 17th. Compass Diversified’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.29%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 14,041 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $328,559.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 119,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,719.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, major shareholder Anholt Investments Ltd. sold 14,041 shares of Compass Diversified stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.40, for a total transaction of $328,559.40. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 119,988 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,807,719.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider James Bottiglieri purchased 5,123 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 18th. The stock was bought at an average price of $21.40 per share, with a total value of $109,632.20. Following the completion of the acquisition, the insider now owns 88,217 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,887,843.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders bought 75,123 shares of company stock worth $1,684,632 and sold 19,916 shares worth $471,596. 2.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Compass Diversified

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Money Concepts Capital Corp lifted its position in shares of Compass Diversified by 352.9% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 1,508 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 1,175 shares in the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Compass Diversified in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Compass Diversified by 216.5% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,263 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,000 after acquiring an additional 1,548 shares in the last quarter. NBC Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Compass Diversified during the third quarter worth about $48,000. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of Compass Diversified in the second quarter worth about $55,000. 50.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Compass Diversified Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Compass Diversified is a private equity firm specializing in add on acquisitions, buyouts, industry consolidation, recapitalization, late stage and middle market investments. It seeks to invest in niche industrial or branded consumer companies, manufacturing, distribution, consumer products, business services sector, healthcare, safety & security, electronic components, food and foodservice.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Compass Diversified Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compass Diversified and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.