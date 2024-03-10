Compound (COMP) Price Down 4.4% Over Last 7 Days

Compound (COMP) traded down 5.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. Compound has a total market cap of $696.61 million and $77.55 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 4.4% lower against the dollar. One Compound token can currently be bought for approximately $86.14 or 0.00125180 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00039290 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $13.18 or 0.00019147 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002896 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001448 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 8.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000058 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 23.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000206 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 62.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Compound Profile

Compound is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,087,328 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,087,095.7961935 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 89.29673962 USD and is up 1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 471 active market(s) with $92,485,907.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

