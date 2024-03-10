Compound Reaches One Day Volume of $81.55 Million (COMP)

Compound (COMP) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on March 10th. One Compound token can currently be bought for $88.00 or 0.00126379 BTC on popular exchanges. Over the last seven days, Compound has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. Compound has a total market cap of $711.64 million and approximately $81.55 million worth of Compound was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get Compound alerts:

Decred (DCR) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00039195 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.27 or 0.00019052 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.99 or 0.00002863 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001433 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0420 or 0.00000060 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded 28.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000004 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded down 62.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 3.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0459 or 0.00000066 BTC.

About Compound

COMP is a PoW/PoS token that uses the

X11

hashing algorithm. It launched on September 30th, 2017. Compound’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,087,124 tokens. Compound’s official message board is medium.com/compound-finance. Compound’s official Twitter account is @compoundfinance and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Compound is compound.finance/governance/comp.

According to CryptoCompare, “Compound (COMP) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Compound has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 8,087,095.7961935 in circulation. The last known price of Compound is 89.29673962 USD and is up 1.94 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 471 active market(s) with $92,485,907.13 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://compound.finance/governance/comp.”

Buying and Selling Compound

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Compound directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Compound should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Compound using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Compound Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Compound and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.