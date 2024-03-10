Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Compugen (NASDAQ:CGEN – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

Separately, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Compugen from $3.00 to $4.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th.

Get Compugen alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on CGEN

Compugen Price Performance

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

CGEN stock opened at $2.94 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $2.22 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $254.66 million, a P/E ratio of -13.36 and a beta of 2.65. Compugen has a 1 year low of $0.53 and a 1 year high of $3.03.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Compugen during the 1st quarter worth about $37,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC lifted its position in shares of Compugen by 58.4% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 21,700 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $43,000 after buying an additional 8,000 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Compugen by 29.3% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 27,241 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $87,000 after buying an additional 6,174 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Compugen by 23.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 33,260 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $111,000 after buying an additional 6,299 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC raised its stake in Compugen by 207.3% during the 4th quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 36,831 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 24,844 shares in the last quarter. 13.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Compugen

(Get Free Report)

Compugen Ltd., a clinical-stage therapeutic discovery and development company, researches, develops, and commercializes therapeutic and product candidates in Israel, the United States, and Europe. The company's immuno-oncology pipeline consists of COM701, an anti-PVRIG antibody that is in Phase I clinical study used for the treatment of solid tumors; COM902, a therapeutic antibody targeting TIGIT, which is in Phase I monotherapy clinical study in patients with advanced malignancies through sequential dose escalations; Bapotulimab, a therapeutic antibody targeting ILDR2 that is in Phase I clinical study in patients with naïve head and neck squamous cell carcinoma; and Rilvegostomig, a novel anti-TIGIT/PD-1 bispecific antibody, which is in Phase II clinical study in patients with advanced or metastatic non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Compugen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Compugen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.