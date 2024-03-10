CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Analysts

CONMED Co. (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by the seven research firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $120.43.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on CNMD shares. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of CONMED from $107.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Piper Sandler cut their target price on shares of CONMED from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Needham & Company LLC upped their target price on shares of CONMED from $119.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 1st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of CONMED from $135.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 1st.

Shares of CNMD stock opened at $85.03 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $92.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $100.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.98. CONMED has a one year low of $78.95 and a one year high of $138.47. The firm has a market cap of $2.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.68, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.33.

CONMED (NYSE:CNMD – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 31st. The company reported $1.06 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.05). CONMED had a return on equity of 13.69% and a net margin of 5.18%. The company had revenue of $327.05 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $332.94 million. As a group, equities research analysts predict that CONMED will post 4.34 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 15th will be given a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.94%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 14th. CONMED’s dividend payout ratio is presently 39.22%.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of CONMED by 586.7% in the 1st quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. Principal Securities Inc. purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 3rd quarter valued at $64,000.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for surgical procedures worldwide. It offers orthopedic surgery products, including TruShot with Y-Knot All-In-One Soft Tissue Fixation System, Y-knot All-Suture Anchors, and Agro Knotless Suture Anchors, which provide unique clinical solutions to orthopedic surgeons for the repair of soft tissue injuries, as well as supporting products that enable surgeons to perform minimally invasive sports medicine surgeries.

