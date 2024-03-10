Constellation Software (TSE:CSU) Price Target Raised to C$4,050.00

Constellation Software (TSE:CSU – Free Report) had its target price upped by TD Securities from C$3,900.00 to C$4,050.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on CSU. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$2,850.00 to C$3,150.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, November 10th. National Bankshares boosted their price target on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,250.00 to C$3,400.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday, November 13th. CIBC boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,100.00 to C$3,800.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,500.00 to C$3,600.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price objective on shares of Constellation Software from C$3,900.00 to C$4,300.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Constellation Software has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of C$3,966.67.

Shares of TSE:CSU opened at C$3,793.84 on Thursday. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$3,642.96 and a 200-day moving average of C$3,202.89. The firm has a market cap of C$80.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 111.88, a P/E/G ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 0.83. Constellation Software has a twelve month low of C$2,263.11 and a twelve month high of C$3,856.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 171.42.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 28th will be given a $1.358 dividend. This represents a $5.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. Constellation Software’s dividend payout ratio is presently 15.78%.

Constellation Software Inc, together with its subsidiaries, acquires, builds, and manages vertical market software businesses in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and rest of Europe. The company's industry specific software businesses provide specialized and mission-critical software solutions.

