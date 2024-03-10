Cosmos (ATOM) Price Hits $13.24 on Major Exchanges

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.1% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on March 10th. One Cosmos coin can currently be purchased for about $13.24 or 0.00018989 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Cosmos has a total market capitalization of $5.16 billion and $268.19 million worth of Cosmos was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Cosmos has traded 10.8% higher against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 1.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $42.38 or 0.00060782 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.27 or 0.00020468 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.96 or 0.00008554 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded up 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000235 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $2.79 or 0.00004000 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00000378 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00008743 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00001447 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0903 or 0.00000130 BTC.

About Cosmos

Cosmos uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on September 3rd, 2016. Cosmos’ total supply is 389,712,777 coins. The official website for Cosmos is cosmos.network. Cosmos’ official message board is blog.cosmos.network. The Reddit community for Cosmos is https://reddit.com/r/cosmosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Cosmos’ official Twitter account is @cosmos and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Cosmos

According to CryptoCompare, “ATOM is the native cryptocurrency of the Cosmos Network. It is used to pay for transaction and network fees, as well as for staking to secure the network and earning rewards. ATOM tokens are used to create incentives and rewards for validators and delegators, allowing them to earn rewards for participating in consensus and safeguarding the network. ATOM tokens are also used to vote on governance proposals, allowing users to have a say in the direction of the network.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cosmos directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cosmos should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Cosmos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

