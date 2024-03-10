Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE) PT Raised to $33.00

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Free Report) had its price objective upped by Stifel Nicolaus from $24.00 to $33.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

BASE has been the topic of several other reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an outperform rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of Couchbase in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $26.00 to $34.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 5th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $28.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $23.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Couchbase from $29.00 to $33.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $32.40.

Couchbase Price Performance

BASE opened at $28.33 on Wednesday. Couchbase has a one year low of $12.98 and a one year high of $32.00. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.36 billion, a P/E ratio of -16.66 and a beta of 0.72.

Couchbase (NASDAQ:BASE – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 6th. The company reported ($0.08) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by $0.10. Couchbase had a negative net margin of 44.54% and a negative return on equity of 53.93%. The business had revenue of $45.81 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $43.02 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.37) earnings per share. Couchbase’s revenue was up 18.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Couchbase will post -1.43 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Couchbase

In other news, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 78,927 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $1,869,780.63. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,219 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,427,378.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Huw Owen sold 40,604 shares of Couchbase stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.38, for a total transaction of $868,113.52. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 394,704 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,438,771.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Matthew M. Cain sold 78,927 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.69, for a total transaction of $1,869,780.63. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 651,219 shares in the company, valued at $15,427,378.11. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 220,560 shares of company stock valued at $5,062,110 over the last three months. 22.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Couchbase

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in BASE. Swiss National Bank raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 7.9% during the first quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 25,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $449,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 698.1% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 46,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $813,000 after acquiring an additional 40,825 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its holdings in shares of Couchbase by 130.7% during the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 64,384 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,122,000 after acquiring an additional 36,474 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the first quarter worth $255,000. Finally, Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of Couchbase during the first quarter worth $30,000. 68.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Couchbase Company Profile

Couchbase, Inc provides a database for enterprise applications in the United States and internationally. Its database works in multiple configurations, ranging from cloud to multi- or hybrid-cloud to on-premise environments to the edge. The company offers Couchbase Capella, an automated and secure Database-as-a-Service that helps in database management by deploying, managing, and operating Couchbase Server across cloud environments; and Couchbase Server, a multi-service NoSQL database, which provides SQL-compatible query language and SQL++ that allows for a various array of data manipulation functions.

