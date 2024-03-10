Creative Planning Acquires 31,691 Shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI)

Creative Planning increased its position in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 654,806 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 31,691 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF were worth $40,526,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of VYMI. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 7.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 109,559 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,409,000 after purchasing an additional 7,381 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 4,551 shares of the company’s stock valued at $309,000 after purchasing an additional 1,547 shares during the period. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 6,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $451,000 after purchasing an additional 433 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 45.2% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,387 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,398,000 after purchasing an additional 6,347 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF by 16.0% in the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 102,576 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,935,000 after purchasing an additional 14,162 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF alerts:

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Price Performance

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $68.70. The company had a trading volume of 301,436 shares, compared to its average volume of 442,203. The firm has a market cap of $7.25 billion, a PE ratio of 8.30 and a beta of 0.81. Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF has a one year low of $58.57 and a one year high of $69.06. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $66.16 and a 200 day moving average of $64.08.

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Announces Dividend

Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Profile

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 19th were issued a $0.8644 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 18th. This represents a $3.46 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.03%.

(Free Report)

The Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (VYMI) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index of developed and emerging market firms (ex-US) that are expected to pay above average dividends over the next 12 months. VYMI was launched on Feb 25, 2016 and is managed by Vanguard.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VYMI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF (NASDAQ:VYMI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard International High Dividend Yield ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.