Creative Planning Acquires 9,063 Shares of Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG)

Creative Planning boosted its holdings in Vanguard Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:VUG – Free Report) by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 219,849 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,063 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned 0.07% of Vanguard Growth ETF worth $59,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. lifted its position in Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.3% in the 3rd quarter. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. now owns 737 shares of the company’s stock valued at $201,000 after acquiring an additional 37 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.5% during the 2nd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 7,836 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,217,000 after buying an additional 38 shares during the period. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Wells Trecaso Financial Group LLC now owns 1,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $307,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Covenant Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 0.9% during the 3rd quarter. Covenant Asset Management LLC now owns 4,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,289,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the period. Finally, Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Growth ETF by 5.7% during the 3rd quarter. Yarger Wealth Strategies LLC now owns 818 shares of the company’s stock valued at $223,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the period.

Vanguard Growth ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA VUG traded down $3.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $339.43. 900,816 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,037,665. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $325.56 and a two-hundred day moving average of $300.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $111.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.60 and a beta of 1.11. Vanguard Growth ETF has a one year low of $224.00 and a one year high of $346.51.

About Vanguard Growth ETF

Vanguard Growth Index Fund, formerly Vanguard Growth ETF, is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Growth Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of growth stocks of large United States companies.

