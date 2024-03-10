Creative Planning Buys 39,291 Shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT)

Creative Planning increased its stake in shares of Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 118,561 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 39,291 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Lockheed Martin were worth $48,487,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of LMT. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in shares of Lockheed Martin by 73.0% during the 3rd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 64 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the last quarter. CGC Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Lockheed Martin during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $33,000. Finally, Providence Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Lockheed Martin during the 3rd quarter valued at $35,000. Institutional investors own 74.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Lockheed Martin alerts:

Lockheed Martin Stock Up 0.7 %

Shares of NYSE LMT traded up $2.91 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $432.90. 763,168 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,081,324. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market cap of $104.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.96 and a beta of 0.48. Lockheed Martin Co. has a 1 year low of $393.77 and a 1 year high of $508.10. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $437.90 and a 200 day moving average of $438.83.

Lockheed Martin Announces Dividend

Lockheed Martin ( NYSE:LMT Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 23rd. The aerospace company reported $7.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.26 by $0.64. The firm had revenue of $18.87 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.96 billion. Lockheed Martin had a return on equity of 79.91% and a net margin of 10.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $7.79 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Lockheed Martin Co. will post 26.16 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be given a dividend of $3.15 per share. This represents a $12.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. Lockheed Martin’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.74%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LMT. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $475.00 to $470.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $488.00 to $475.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Susquehanna dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $550.00 to $540.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Lockheed Martin from $540.00 to $508.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 24th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Lockheed Martin from $438.00 to $472.00 in a report on Monday, January 22nd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lockheed Martin has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $491.92.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on LMT

Insider Activity at Lockheed Martin

In related news, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total transaction of $2,827,726.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Maryanne Lavan sold 4,022 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $434.39, for a total value of $1,747,116.58. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, COO John Frank A. St sold 6,648 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $425.35, for a total value of $2,827,726.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 16,874 shares of company stock valued at $7,249,946 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.17% of the company’s stock.

Lockheed Martin Profile

(Free Report)

Lockheed Martin Corporation, a security and aerospace company, engages in the research, design, development, manufacture, integration, and sustainment of technology systems, products, and services worldwide. The company operates through Aeronautics, Missiles and Fire Control, Rotary and Mission Systems, and Space segments.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lockheed Martin Co. (NYSE:LMT – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lockheed Martin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lockheed Martin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.