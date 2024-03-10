Creative Planning Cuts Stock Holdings in American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV)

Creative Planning lowered its stake in shares of American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:FLV – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 628,184 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,598 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF were worth $35,776,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF in the second quarter valued at $2,593,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF by 8.4% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 407,909 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,231,000 after buying an additional 31,624 shares in the last quarter. CPA Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $978,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF in the third quarter valued at $606,000. Finally, Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. raised its stake in American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF by 22.0% in the second quarter. Bedel Financial Consulting Inc. now owns 60,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,614,000 after buying an additional 10,904 shares in the last quarter.

American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,376 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,631. American CenturyFocused Large Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $54.87 and a fifty-two week high of $63.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $62.14.

The American Century Focused Large Cap Value ETF (FLV) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund is an actively managed, non-transparent ETF that invests in a narrow selection of US large-cap value companies. The fund utilizes the Precidian non-transparent model. FLV was launched on Mar 31, 2020 and is issued by American Century Investments.

