Creative Planning Decreases Position in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC)

Creative Planning cut its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report) by 4.5% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 1,417,453 shares of the company’s stock after selling 66,233 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF were worth $45,713,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Sawyer & Company Inc bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $30,000. AlphaCore Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 292.8% during the third quarter. AlphaCore Capital LLC now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,133 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF by 534.9% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,057 shares of the company’s stock valued at $66,000 after buying an additional 1,733 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in shares of Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $72,000.

Get Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF alerts:

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Price Performance

Shares of SCHC traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $35.30. 249,157 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 474,701. The stock has a market cap of $3.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.57 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $34.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $33.20. Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF has a 12 month low of $29.89 and a 12 month high of $35.57.

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Profile

Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the total return of the FTSE Developed Small Cap ex-US Liquid Index (the Index). The Fund’s index consists of small capitalization companies in developed countries outside the United States. The Index defines the small capitalization universe as approximately the bottom 10% of the eligible universe with a minimum free float capitalization of $150 million.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab International Small-Cap Equity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.