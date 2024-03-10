Creative Planning Decreases Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Creative Planning cut its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP – Free Report) by 5.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 383,221 shares of the company’s stock after selling 21,073 shares during the period. Creative Planning owned about 0.28% of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF worth $35,007,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MAS Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 46.6% in the 1st quarter. MAS Advisors LLC now owns 5,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $513,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 38.9% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 8,439 shares of the company’s stock valued at $848,000 after acquiring an additional 2,363 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $505,000. Merit Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the 1st quarter valued at about $285,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 77,406 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,779,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWP traded down $0.90 on Friday, reaching $112.31. 499,683 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 821,240. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $85.00 and a fifty-two week high of $114.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $106.76 and a 200 day moving average of $98.88. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.25 billion, a PE ratio of 25.03 and a beta of 1.10.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

