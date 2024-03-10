Creative Planning Grows Holdings in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV)

Creative Planning increased its position in Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report) by 12.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 232,658 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 25,252 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning’s holdings in Dover were worth $32,458,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Dover in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Fairfield Bush & CO. purchased a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $48,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in Dover by 193.7% in the 2nd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Dover in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Finally, Allworth Financial LP increased its holdings in Dover by 128.2% in the 3rd quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $72,000 after acquiring an additional 291 shares in the last quarter. 83.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Dover alerts:

Insider Transactions at Dover

In other news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,666.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Stephen M. Todd sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.19, for a total transaction of $256,785.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,955 shares in the company, valued at $3,929,666.45. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Brad M. Cerepak sold 18,410 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $163.01, for a total value of $3,001,014.10. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 23,909 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,897,406.09. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Dover Trading Down 0.5 %

DOV traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $171.03. The company had a trading volume of 844,897 shares, compared to its average volume of 871,685. The stock has a market cap of $23.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.74, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $156.55 and a 200-day simple moving average of $146.54. Dover Co. has a 52 week low of $127.25 and a 52 week high of $173.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

Dover (NYSE:DOV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 1st. The industrial products company reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.44 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $2.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.16 billion. Dover had a return on equity of 25.95% and a net margin of 12.52%. Dover’s revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.16 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Dover Co. will post 9.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Dover Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of $0.51 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.19%. Dover’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.13%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on DOV shares. StockNews.com lowered shares of Dover from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 4th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $146.00 to $153.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $140.00 to $167.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $167.00 to $173.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. Finally, Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of Dover from $175.00 to $177.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $167.60.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on Dover

About Dover

(Free Report)

Dover Corporation provides equipment and components, consumable supplies, aftermarket parts, software and digital solutions, and support services worldwide. The company's Engineered Products segment provides various equipment, component, software, solution, and services that are used in vehicle aftermarket, waste handling, industrial automation, aerospace and defense, industrial winch and hoist, and fluid dispensing end-market.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Dover Co. (NYSE:DOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Dover Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dover and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.