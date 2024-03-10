Creative Planning Grows Position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE)

Creative Planning lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VOE – Free Report) by 0.3% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 313,369 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,052 shares during the quarter. Creative Planning owned about 0.27% of Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF worth $41,039,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 358.0% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 229 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 179 shares in the last quarter. Headlands Technologies LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $33,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF by 186.9% during the 3rd quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 307 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. PCA Investment Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $53,000.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Stock Performance

VOE stock traded up $0.08 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $151.73. The company had a trading volume of 414,195 shares, compared to its average volume of 506,129. The company has a market capitalization of $17.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.40 and a beta of 1.05. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $145.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $138.39. Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $123.92 and a fifty-two week high of $152.60.

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Mid-Cap Value Index Fund (Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The fund offers two classes of shares: Investor Shares and ETF Shares. Investor Shares are available to any investor who meets the fund’s minimum purchase requirements. ETF Shares can be purchased and sold through a broker.

